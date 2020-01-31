Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Shares Down 3.2%

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 263,363 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 185,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile (ASX:PEN)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

