PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

