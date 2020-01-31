Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $136,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

