Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.96. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

