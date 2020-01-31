Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPOP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,377. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Popular by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 702.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 602,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Popular by 109.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 183,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

