Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of POWI opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

