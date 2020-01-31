PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.83

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 2280927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Get PPL alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.