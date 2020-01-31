Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Trading Up 1.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

