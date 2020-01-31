Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

