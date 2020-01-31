ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.66

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PROS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,751,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

