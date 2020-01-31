Purple Innovation (PRPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL):

1/28/2020 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

1/27/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

1/16/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

1/16/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

12/19/2019 – Purple Innovation is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

12/11/2019 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $241.73 million, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

