Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.89.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

