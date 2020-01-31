RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

