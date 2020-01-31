Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60.

Shares of ROKU opened at $130.64 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

