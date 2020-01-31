Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €200.00 by Deutsche Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €210.00 ($244.19) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.65.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

