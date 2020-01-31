Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

