SCS Group’s (SCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get SCS Group alerts:

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.85. SCS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

In related news, insider Paul Daccus sold 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89), for a total value of £13,750,000 ($18,087,345.44).

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.