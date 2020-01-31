Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SQNS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

