Short Interest in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Increases By 13.2%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $922.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,882.00 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Get ATN International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.