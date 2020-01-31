Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Increases By 12.4%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 50.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.