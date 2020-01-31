Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €76.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

WAF stock opened at €101.85 ($118.43) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.96.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

