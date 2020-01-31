SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 675 ($8.88) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 680 ($8.95).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.42).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 666.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.