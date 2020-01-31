St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,155.13 ($15.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,147.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,046.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

