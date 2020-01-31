Stuart Jaggard Purchases 58,543 Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Stock

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) insider Stuart Jaggard bought 58,543 shares of Painted Pony Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$171,560.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. The Company focuses on light oil in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta and natural gas in northeast British Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, in Saskatchewan, it drilled 27 horizontal and two vertical wells targeting light oil in the Bakken and Mississippian formations in the Midale, Huntoon, Kisbey and Flat Lake areas.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.