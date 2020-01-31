SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Michael Descheneaux Sells 711 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00.

SIVB opened at $248.14 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day moving average is $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.