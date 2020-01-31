TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.74

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 2339205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.