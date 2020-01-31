Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.13

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 50312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $612,011. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.