Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $100,712.81 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,712.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $742.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,626.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

NYSE TPL opened at $726.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.12. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

