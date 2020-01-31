Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.