Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

