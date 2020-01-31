TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.77 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.