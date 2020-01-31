Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CIO William Ross Greenberg Sells 7,146 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

