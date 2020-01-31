Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

