VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,038 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period.

MLN opened at $21.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0693 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

