Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.03

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 20298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 371,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 154,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

