Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $318,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,374,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,251.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,155 shares of company stock valued at $808,505 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 871.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

