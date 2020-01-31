Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Sells $41,790.08 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

