Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

