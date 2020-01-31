Warburg Research Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €198.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €210.00 ($244.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €183.65. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

