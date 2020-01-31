Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Raised to GBX 1,700 at Citigroup

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.95) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,484.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,436.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 909.67.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

