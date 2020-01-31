Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after purchasing an additional 837,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

