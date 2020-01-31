Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.40 Price Target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of CSSE opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

