117,430 Shares in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FTS International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FTS International by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FTS International by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FTS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in FTS International by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTSI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

NYSE FTSI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. FTS International Inc has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

