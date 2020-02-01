1,250 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $268.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.35 and a fifty-two week high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

