1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

