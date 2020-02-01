1ST Source Bank Has $22.02 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

