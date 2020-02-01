2,102 Shares in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 99,941 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,709.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

SRCL stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

