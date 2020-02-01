3M Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

