4,543 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

