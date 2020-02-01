483 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

INTU stock opened at $280.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $269.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.67 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

